Trick or Treat for Templestreet this year

Trick or Treat for Temple Street, proudly supported by MiWadi, calls on the public to have some magical, spooky and hair-raising fun while raising funds for Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street this Halloween.



Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street and MiWadi are calling on families, friends and communities to eat, drink and be scary, by hosting their very own magical Halloween activity or virtual event at home, schools and creches, in the workplace, and also virtually to raise much-needed funds and help buy vital, life-saving equipment for sick children in CHI at Temple Street.

The hugely successful fundraising campaign is celebrating its 20th year this year and all funds raised go to Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street to fund essential equipment for the treatment of sick children, such as patient monitors, incubators, and ventilators which will change little lives for the better.

While Halloween may be somewhat different this year, Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street and MiWadi are urging everyone across Ireland to get behind the fundraiser and have some socially-distanced and safe fun while making a contribution to support the magic that happens every day in Temple Street children’s hospital. From hosting virtual scary movie nights or spooky fun in school and creches to trying out some fun magic tricks for friends and family – there are so many ways to get into the Halloween spirit and raise vital funds for sick children.

Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street is the new name for the Temple Street Foundation. The Foundation name has changed to reflect the coming together of CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation in January 2019 to become Children’s Health Foundation, one foundation supporting sick children in CHI.

Throughout the campaign, MiWadi will be sharing their top tricks and tips on social media to help get the party startled! For your safety, MiWadi and Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street are urging those who take apart to ensure they follow the COVID-19 government guidelines at all times.

To register for a free personalised ‘Trick or Treat for Temple Street’ Party Pack, call 01 878 4344 or register at www.templestreet.ie/trickortreat , which includes posters, balloons, stickers and much more.

