BREAKING: Level 3 restrictions set to be imposed in Donegal tonight

Donegal is set to be placed under new Covid-19 restrictions this evening.

The Cabinet held an incorporeal meeting this afternoon to agree to the new restrictions in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that the Government place the county into level 3 restrictions meaning pubs and restaurants will be closed to indoor dining, according to Independent.ie.

Households will be limited to a maximum of six visitors from one other household, and weddings and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 25 attendees.

Indoor gatherings will be banned and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

The Government is expected to issue a statement regarding restrictions in Donegal at 6pm.