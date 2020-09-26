Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday September 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Christy McGowan, Rock House, Flaughanaugh, Dromahair, Leitrim / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

September 24th, 2020 (Peacefully) at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Paul Casey (Lissian, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon). Pre-deceased by his wife Mary Bridget. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Regina, sons Enda and Aidan, grandchildren Jack, Rebecca, Christopher, Chloe, Ciara, Aoibhinn and Cara, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Jackie and Olivia, brother-in-law Seanie, relatives in Kerry, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Christy will be removed from his home (Rock House) at 11.30am on Monday to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Carrowcrin Cemetery, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to fifty people and face masks must be worn. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Christy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this webcam:- sharkeyfuneraldirectors/facebook

Family flower’s only, please. Donations if desired to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Service - Here or c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

Michael Mc Loughlin, Foxfield, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Mary, sons Micheál, Sean & Gerard, grandchildren, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence with Funeral mass on Sunday 26th in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton at 1.30 followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery, Glenfarne. Due to the current restrictions and guidelines, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and neighbours only. You are welcome to leave a message of sympathy in the condolences section below.

Joe Smyth Finner Avenue, Bundoran, Donegal / Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran, Co.Donegal and formerly of Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Vera and sister Teresa. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marie, sons Shane and David, daughter in law Trazie, grandchildren Zoe, Lee and Jay, sisters Maureen, Philomena, Josie and Dympna, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 4pm. Removal on Monday morning, leaving his home at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director or any family member.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions, cannot do so, can leave your personal message in the condolence section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Streaming link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-star-of-the-sea-bundoran

Seán Barry Kane, Killinarden, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Kane, Seán Barry (Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal), September 25th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Donna Fermoyle, dear father of Barry, Debbie, Aaron, Nicole and Darragh and beloved son of Sheila and the late Danny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Cody, Shay, Aaliyha and Ruby, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. House Private.

Bernadette Tierney (née Forester) Killywaum, Bawnboy, Cavan



Predeceased by her sister Christine. Sadly missed by her loving husband & best friend Vincent, daughters Peggy (Plunkett), Davinia (Bannon) & Katie (Doyle), sisters Phylis, Kathleen & Jane, brother Patrick, sons-in-law, grandchildren Jake, Chloe, Leigha, Dillon, Tamara, Caleb & Matthew, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Removal on Saturday arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy, for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government Covid19 restrictions, the funeral Mass will be for family, friends & neighbours only.

Agatha O'Neill (née Flanagan) 6 Doorly Park, Sligo Town, Sligo / Garrison, Fermanagh



Agatha, peacefully at Summerville Nursing Home, Strandhill. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Loving mother of Dympna Mannion (Sligo), Helen Goodman (Dublin) and Finbar O`Neill (Dublin). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday afternoon from 3-6pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne's Church, Sligo, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery immediately afterwards. Due to the current restrictions, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. You can stream the funeral mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore

Anglea Macken (nee Prunty), New York and late of Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford

Peacefully at home in the arms of her loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by her sister Teresa. Angela is survived by her beloved husband Patrick (formerly Ballymahon), children Emmett, Brian and Jennifer, their spouses Paige, Amy and Justin, grandchildren Grace, Alice, Kathryn, Patrick, Liam, Jack and Garrett, sisters Mary and Bernadette, brothers Michael, John and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in New York. Those wishing to sympathise can do so by clicking on condolences below. The family will be forever grateful to Kathleen Prunty, Margaret Caherly, Kathleen Devine, Carmel Boyle and Orla McSweeney for the wonderful care, love, compassion and unbelievable commitment they gave Angela.