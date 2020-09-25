Some Sligo-Dublin trains cancelled for next week
Two train services cancelled
Two trains have been cancelled for next week on the Sligo - Dublin line all next week due to operational reasons.
This will affect those hoping to access both services in Carrick-on-Shannon and Dromod.
Due to an operational issue.— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@IrishRail) September 25, 2020
The 16:00 Connolly/Sligo and the 16:55 Sligo/Connolly services are cancelled all next week (Monday 28th of September to Saturday 3rd of October) - MH
