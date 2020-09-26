Bright crisp weather in Leitrim today

Today will be dry overall, bar a few light scattered showers in the North West through this morning. It'll be a bright, crisp day with good spells of sunshine in a cool, light to moderate northerly breeze. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.



Dry and cold tonight with a widespread frost. Long clear spells will allow temperatures to drop to between +2 and -2 degrees. Some mist and fog patches will develop in a light breeze.

Tomorrow is expected to have a sunny start with frost clearing, leading to another generally dry day with hazy sunshine, brightest in the east.

Cloud will steadily increase in the west through the late morning and afternoon bringing some drizzle to western counties by evening. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, in a light southwest breeze, freshening on western coasts later.

Also read: Leitrim GAA postpone Saturday's Intermediate Final after "Covid related concerns" with finalists