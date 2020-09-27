Sunny start today in Leitrim

A sunny start with frost clearing, this morning, Sunday, October 27 leading to another generally dry day with hazy sunshine, brightest in the east.

Cloud will steadily increase in the west through the late morning and afternoon bringing some drizzle to western counties by evening. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, in a light southwest breeze, freshening on western coasts later.

The weather is expected to stay Mostly dry on Monday and Tuesday, becoming quite unsettled from Tuesday night through to the end of the week with heavy rain and strong winds at times. Turning cooler later in the week.

Also read: Mystery scratch card dumper in Ballinamore