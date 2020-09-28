Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael (Mickey) Donohoe, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Deeply regretted by his brother Pat Joe, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews Pat and Gary, nieces Yeonette and Siobhan, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Smiths Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, this evening, Monday, at 6.30pm to arrive at his residence at 7pm. Funeral home and residence strictly private please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumreilly, restricted to family and close friends with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial mass for Mickey will be held at a later date.

Teresa Morahan, Erris, Boyle, Roscommon



Teresa Morahan, Erris, Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. September 27th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her sister Maureen Finneran and brother Tom. She will be sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Funeral Mass confined to family, neighbours and friends only please (adhering at all times to guidelines in respect of hand hygiene, wearing of face masks and social distancing).

Kieran Scanlon, Tullynamoyle, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured in England of Kieran Scanlan, Wiltshire, England and Tullynamoyle, Creevelea, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim, loved son and father, who passed away suddenly at his home in England. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Mass in St.Brigid's Church, Creevelea on Monday at 2.30pm followed by burial in Killargue new cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends.



Teresa Gallagher Rabbitte, Cavan Road, Granard, Longford

Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Teresa, sisters Breege and Collette. Treasured mother of Damien and Ciaran. Loving sister to Kathleen, Mary and Paul. Adored grandmother to Tristan. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters-in-law Sarah Jane and Dearbhla, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends and neighbours. Removal on Monday, September 28th, from her home to St. Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Teresa’s home at 10.45am on route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand out as a mark of respect. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, Teresa’s house will be strictly private, please. The funeral mass will be limited to 50 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. Family flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the coronary care unit Mater Hospital, c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member. Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Christy McGowan, Rock House, Flaughanaugh, Dromahair, Leitrim / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

September 24th, 2020 (Peacefully) at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Paul Casey (Lissian, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon). Pre-deceased by his wife Mary Bridget. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Regina, sons Enda and Aidan, grandchildren Jack, Rebecca, Christopher, Chloe, Ciara, Aoibhinn and Cara, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Jackie and Olivia, brother-in-law Seanie, relatives in Kerry, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Christy will be removed from his home (Rock House) at 11.30am on Monday to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Carrowcrin Cemetery, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to fifty people and face masks must be worn. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Christy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this webcam:- sharkeyfuneraldirectors/facebook Family flower’s only, please. Donations if desired to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Service - Here or c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

Michael Mc Loughlin, Foxfield, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Mary, sons Micheál, Sean & Gerard, grandchildren, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence with Funeral mass on Sunday 26th in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton at 1.30 followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery, Glenfarne. Due to the current restrictions and guidelines, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and neighbours only.

Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran, Donegal / Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran, Co.Donegal and formerly of Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Vera and sister Teresa. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marie, sons Shane and David, daughter in law Trazie, grandchildren Zoe, Lee and Jay, sisters Maureen, Philomena, Josie and Dympna, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal from his home on Monday morning, leaving his home at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director or any family member. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time. Streaming link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-star-of-the-sea-bundoran

Seán Barry Kane, Killinarden, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Kane, Seán Barry (Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal), September 25th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Donna Fermoyle, dear father of Barry, Debbie, Aaron, Nicole and Darragh and beloved son of Sheila and the late Danny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Cody, Shay, Aaliyha and Ruby, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. House private.

Agatha O'Neill (née Flanagan) 6 Doorly Park, Sligo Town, Sligo / Garrison, Fermanagh

Agatha, peacefully at Summerville Nursing Home, Strandhill. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Loving mother of Dympna Mannion (Sligo), Helen Goodman (Dublin) and Finbar O`Neill (Dublin). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne's Church, Sligo, on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery immediately afterwards. Due to the current restrictions, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. You can stream the funeral mass live by following this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore





