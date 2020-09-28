GOAL appeals to Leitrim people to don their favourite colours and get the kit out for Jersey Day October 9th

Humanitarian aid agency GOAL is appealing to people all over Leitrim to show their true colours by getting on their kit for GOAL Jersey Day which takes place on Friday, October 9th.

Students in schools, employees in businesses and members of organisations across the county are being encouraged to don their favourite jersey – county, country province or team - to raise vital funds for communities around the world facing extreme poverty and crisis.

With COVID-19 resulting in thousands of people working from home, Jersey Day is the perfect excuse for Leitrim folk to get connected with colleagues by putting on their favourite jersey and their Zoom camera at the same time! Those without jerseys can change their zoom backgrounds to their favourite team’s colours.

With children around the county finally back at school after a longer than usual break, Jersey Day is the perfect opportunity to raise spirits in the classroom.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions around fundraising events support for Jersey Day is more important than ever. The slogan for this year’s popular event, which is in partnership with sportswear company MCF, is Wear, Share and Care.

Funds raised will go towards GOAL’s life-saving work in emergency response, health, nutrition, and sustainable livelihoods in 13 countries. So far in 2020, GOAL has reached over 17 million people with Covid-19 supports and messaging in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The Covid-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on the world’s poorest countries, with millions losing their income and few receiving government supports.

To celebrate the partnership with MFC, schools participating in Jersey Day will be entered into a competition to design and win a set of jerseys for a sports team in their school. All schools who participate in Jersey day 2020 will be automatically included in the draw to win this unique prize. The winning schools will be announced on 23rd October.

To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, please visit www.goalglobal.org/jersey-day/

