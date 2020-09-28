Gardai investigating rape at playground in rural Irish town

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardai are investigation  the rape of a teenage girl in rural Ireland.

The rape is reported to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown, Co Mayo, on Saturday, September 26.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm – 8pm, is asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.