Lunchtime Lotto flutter in Longford secures over €12,000 profit

One punter in County Longford had a Monday afternoon to remember after a flutter on the 49s Lotto resulted in a stunning boost to their finances.

The anonymous customer visited their local BoyleSports shop in Longford and selected five numbers in the 49s lunchtime draw, placing them into a €0.25 cent Super Yankee amounting to a total stake €6.50.

The lucky chosen numbers were 17, 20, 25, 35 and 41 and when they all rolled out of the machine, the celebrations could start as the punter had defied giant odds of 30,000/1 against all five landing.

They were then able to call back up to the counter and exchange their betslip for a stunning amount of €12,231.50, all from a €6.50 stake.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our Longford punter who transformed €6.50 into a mega €12,231.50 on the 49s draw. We wish our customer the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending”.