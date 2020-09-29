Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mamie (Mary Ellen) Dineen (née Kelly), Doorly Park, Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Dineen, Mamie (Mary Ellen) née Kelly, Doorly Park, Sligo and formerly of Corglancy, Dromahair, Co.Leitrim, September 27th 2020, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital (Non Covid Related). Predeceased by her beloved husband Alphie Joe and infant son Patrick. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Claire, Ursula, Nuala and Enda. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Wednesday, September 30th, from 5:30pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday, October 1st, in St. Anne’s Church, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at Studiorove.ie. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Reposing, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family and close friends only. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, if desired ,to Croí c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Annie Sheridan McKiernan, Crea, Glangevlin, Cavan / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Annie Sheridan McKiernan, Crea, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, in her 101st year, at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, on Monday, 28th September 2020. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, on Wednesday, 30th September, 2020 at 11am. Due to Covid restrictions, funeral Mass is private to family & neighbours. House strictly private, please.

Michael (Mickey) Donohoe, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Deeply regretted by his brother Pat Joe, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews Pat and Gary, nieces Yeonette and Siobhan, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumreilly, restricted to family and close friends with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A memorial mass for Mickey will be held at a later date.

Kathleen Sweeney (née Farrell), Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford



Formerly Birmingham, England. Kathleen died, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family on 27/09/2020. She is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary Ellen. Kathleen will be forever missed with love by her family, her husband and life-long friend Michael, sons Michael, Liam, Dermot, Patrick and Brendan, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law Dawn and Joanna, her adored grandchildren Mikey, Tomás, Eoín, Cormac and Eleonor̃e, brother Pat-Joe, sisters Patrica, Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law,nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland, Birmingham and London.

Due to government guidelines, Kathleen will repose at home on Wednesday (30th) from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock for family and close friends only please. (House is private outside of reposing time). Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, please wear a face covering. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 1st Oct, at 12 noon, in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Dementia - Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.Kathleen's family would like to thank you all for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Teresa Morahan, Erris, Boyle, Roscommon



Teresa Morahan, Erris, Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. September 27th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her sister Maureen Finneran and brother Tom. She will be sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Funeral Mass confined to family, neighbours and friends only please (adhering at all times to guidelines in respect of hand hygiene, wearing of face masks and social distancing).

Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Kane, Seán Barry (Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal), September 25th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Donna Fermoyle, dear father of Barry, Debbie, Aaron, Nicole and Darragh and beloved son of Sheila and the late Danny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Cody, Shay, Aaliyha and Ruby, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. House private.





