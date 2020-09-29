Yellow rain alert for Leitrim this afternoon

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow weather warning for rainfall for County Leitrim from 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday September 29 until noon on Wednesday 30th September 30.

This may lead to rainfall accumulations of between 25mm to 40 mm and a risk of localised flooding.

The status Yellow Rain warning has been issued for for Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford. his evening, overnight and Wednesday morning spells of heavy rain moving eastwards over Ireland will give 25 to 40 mm of rain and a risk of localised flooding. Highest amounts in the southwest of the country and in mountainous areas.

Also read: Driver behaviour being monitored in Manorhamilton