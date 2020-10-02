The Friday weather forecast for the North West

Many places will have a dry and bright day today, Friday, October 2 with sunny spells. However, showers will likely affect parts of Leinster, northwest Connacht and west Ulster during the morning, but it should become dry in most areas through the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. Light to moderate northerly winds will be fresh at times in the south, strong and gusty on southern coasts.

TONIGHT

Largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells on Friday night. The odd light shower is possible in western and northern coastal areas. Lows of 4 to 8 degrees. Some patches of mist and fog may form in the light to moderate north to northwest breezes.