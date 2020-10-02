Development sought for Glencar and Glenade lakes

With the recent increased footfall to both Glencar and Glenade Lakes, north Leitrim councillors are calling for more investment in both scenic amenities.

Cllr Frank Dolan asked about developing activities on Glencar to “enhance visitors' experience of the area."

Cllr Sean McDermott asked for attention to amenities at Glenade Lake, saying the road to the lake was overgrown and the car park is very small.

The road to the Glenade lake amenity will be inspected and any necessary works will be undertaken, according to the council. They also said they hope to enhance Glencar Lake and are considering how best to develop options for future investment.

