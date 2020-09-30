Time to wear the ‘Rossie Jersey’ and double down to tackle Covid numbers

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has urged people to ‘wear the Rossie jersey’ and to double down on efforts to tackle the rising number of Covid cases in the county.

“It is particularly alarming to see that Roscommon’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 continues to climb, the latest report from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre shows. Nationally Roscommon has the fourth highest rate after Donegal, Dublin and Monaghan.

“According to the latest report, between September 15th and last Monday, September 28th, there have been 64 confirmed cases in the county, giving an incidence rate of 99.2 per 100,000 population. This is well above the national rate of 88.47 and so I am appealing to the people of Roscommon to wear the Rossie jersey- this is in our hands - we can turn this around other counties have managed to do so. We need to take urgent action- we are playing with people’s lives!

“We CAN bring down the numbers if we all work together, reduce our contacts, wear our face masks, wash hands and continue to social distance,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator made a special appeal to teenagers and young people to avoid house parties or large gatherings. “I know a lot of young people are adhering to the rules but for those that are not please avoid house parties or large gatherings if not for yourselves do it for your grandparents or elderly neighbours..small changes CAN make a big difference,” said Senator Murphy.

Yesterday evening saw the largest daily increase of new cases of Covid-19 in Roscommon since May, with fifteen cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 445.