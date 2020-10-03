Dromahair artist selected as a Crafter of Ireland

Louise Carrol Designs based in Dromahair has been selected as one of Ireland's best crafters in a unique collaboration of Crafters of Ireland online market place.



Crafters of Ireland was founded by Bernadette Clancy who worked for many years, designing, and delivering workshops for business development. It was through her mentoring sessions and business advisory clinics that she met a multitude of crafters, artists and designers who made one of a kind, bespoke items. However, these Irish based micro businesses sometimes struggled with visibility, sales, and growth.



Crafters and designers based in Ireland had the option of joining online shops such as Etsy who have tens of thousands of other vendors flooding the platform. The result can be that their products are drowned out by competitors occupying the same category. We identified a need within this sector which was not being met and thus, Crafters of Ireland was created using a small pool of vendors for this venture.

Crafters of Ireland is an online marketplace exclusively for crafters, artists and designers based in Ireland. Our team of experts provide a new service for each crafter too which includes business advice on a pro-bono basis should they require it, specific to the need of the individual crafter. Our vision is to accelerate their visibility and growth both nationally and internationally.

Based in Dromahair Louise Carool Designs produces bespoke handcrafted gifts and presentation pieces for all occasions using natural slate and glass. The product range includes slate clocks, plaques, signs and photo frames, bespoke mirrors and glassware.

For more information see www.craftersofireland.com

