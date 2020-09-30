Leitrim hotel declining all parties and events for groups over six people

Joe Dolan from The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon has issued a statement reminding the public that the hotel hasis declining all parties, functions and events for groups of more than six people.

In a post on Facebook today Mr Dolan said "Regrettably Government restrictions preclude us from catering for groups of more than 6 persons for any formal or non formal events including family occassions such as communions, anniversaries and sadly post funeral events."

He goes on to say they have had to diappoint many local customers. The hotel is open for business are are working on some improvents internally.