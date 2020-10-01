Sligo/ Leitrim unable to put a number on the current occupational therapy waiting list

Sligo/Leitrim are not in a position to respond to a request for information regarding the size of their occupational waiting lists, ecause their staff have been redeployed in the fight against Covid-19.

Their entry has been marked a blanket zero along with Limerick who are in the same postition.

“Please note the list of LHO areas… which did not return data, as some areas were not in a position to return data due to staff being redeployed to Covid-19 related duties,” the HSE said, in response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD Sean Sherlock.

Such transferring of staff has become commonplace since the pandemic began, with people being moved to swabbing centres or redeployed to make contact tracing calls in an effort to lower testing and tracing times.

Without any data from Sligo/ Leitrim or Limerick; 21,286 children under the age of 17 waiting for a first occupational therapy assessment.

Also read: Stopping smoking can reduce your risk of coronavirus