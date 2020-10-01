Major transformation of Mohill in proposed new plans

Plans to transform the town of Mohill under the Public Realms Work have been released by Leitrim County Council.

The Part 8 Public Notice issued by Leitrim County Council in advance of an application for a national grant proposes a major remodel of Main street and around the O'Carolan statue. The works include widening footpaths, enhancing pedestrian crossings, new street lighting, modifications to the front boundary of St Mary’s Church, and a vertical landscape feature at the Butter Market.

The plans are available online at www.leitrimccoco.ie or at the council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon for inspection until October 28. Submissions must be made before November 11.

Local Councillor Enda Stenson said the plans would be a "dream come through" for Mohill but some businesses owners are concerned about the change in car parking spaces proposed.

