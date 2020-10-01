Online Sligo punter turns €0.50 cent wager into life-changing €82,700

A punter in County Sligo received a massive boost to their finances after a €0.50 cent Lucky 31 wager on horse racing resulted in a life changing sum of money.​

The customer placed a €0.50 cent Lucky 31 bet via their online BoyleSports account and selected five horse running at Bath on Monday afternoon.

Devils Roc was the first winner for the ambitious bet and obliged at odds of 12/1 in the 2.50 race. Roseabad won the 3.20 at 25/1 which was followed by Zulu Zander (7/1) in the 4.50, Precisely (7/2) in the 5.20 and Lady Elysia who won at 8/1 in the 5.50 race.

After a very successful day with some brilliantly priced winners, the customer won a stunning amount of €53,765.50 but thanks to the best odds guaranteed, another €28,918.70 was added to the winnings.

When the client logged back into their online account, they could see their balance boosted by a whopping €82,684.20, meaning the champagne corks could be popped.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our customer in Sligo who landed a massive Lucky 31 bet after spending just €15.50 to win a life-changing amount of €82,684.20. We wish our customer happy spending and huge congratulations on the big win”.