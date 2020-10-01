Four more Covid deaths with further increases in Roscommon, Cavan and Longford

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 4 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,806 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, 30 September, the HPSC has been notified of 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 36,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 225 are men / 217 are women

· 67% are under 45 years of age

· 54% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 69 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.