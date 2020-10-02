Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, October 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bernadette(Berni) Doyle (née Corcoran), Leitrim Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Bernadette (Berni) Doyle (nee Corcoran), Leitrim Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cloonfad, Tibohine, 30th September 2020 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her parents Thadey and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Sean (Butch), sisters Theresa (Wexford) and Kathleen (England), brother Ted (England),brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Jo, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Friday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to current HSE guidelines, Berni’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Berni’s life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to MS Society of Ireland or the North West Hospice.



Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Tce, Bundoran, Donegal

Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Tce, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and late of Alfred McMorrow Solicitors, Bundoran, 30th September 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Orla and devoted father to Roderick and Aoife, brother of the late Constance, he will be sadly missed his wife, children, brothers Patrick and Peter, sister Gabreille, brothers-in-law (predeceased by his brother-in-law Noel), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home, 8 Bayview Tce, Bundoran, on Friday evening (Oct 2nd) from 5pm to 8pm, for those wishing to call, please adhere to the current restrictions regarding face coverings and no handshaking in the family home. Removal from his home on Saturday morning (Oct 3rd) at 11.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only, please and donations in memory of Laurence to The North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at http://magheneparish.ie/

Sara Ainge (née Lowndes), Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

Sara Ainge (née Lowndes), Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Hambleton, Lancashire, England, September 29, 2020. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home. Sara will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Rowland, daughter Kirsty, sons Lincoln (U.K.) and Jim Tyson (Guernsey), Kirsty’s partner Phillip, grandsons Sam and Callum, nephew Tim, nieces Bridget and Katy, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday (October 3rd) from Mahon’s Funeral Home to The Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, for Funeral Service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Sara’s funeral will take place privately to family, neighbours and close friends only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Kieran (Speedy) Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Cottage, Bawnboy, Cavan / Belfast, Antrim

September 28th, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Terence and Patricia, also his sister Ailish and brother Pat. Sadly missed by his sisters Roisin and Briege his brothers Liam, Terence and Michael, his nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. House private, please.

Kieran's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Friday, 2nd of October, at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 2pm.

Please note, in accordance with public health guidelines, the funeral and cremation will be private gatherings for family and close friends only.

Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Kane, Seán Barry (Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal), September 25th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Donna Fermoyle, dear father of Barry, Debbie, Aaron, Nicole and Darragh and beloved son of Sheila and the late Danny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Cody, Shay, Aaliyha and Ruby, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. House private.

May they all Rest in Peace