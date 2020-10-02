Leitrim cast call for 'real couples'

The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance Glenfarne are looking for "real" couples to take part in a VR video for the popular tourist attraction.

The centre are looking for couples aged 20-40 years to take part in a VR film which will see 60s style dancing in the famous ballroom.



You don't need to have the moves but you just need to be up for some fun!

The Rainbow is looking for real couples to allow for authenticity and to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

All couples will be socially distant from one another.



The finished film will be shown on VR headsets for visitors to the ballroom in Glenfarne.

Hair and make up will be completed by the production crew, it will be 60s style and dance moves will be taught.

The film will be shot in the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance on Saturday, October 10.

To take part call (071) 9856831, info@glenfarnecommunity.com or visit www.therainbowballroom.ie