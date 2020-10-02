Man ordered to come up with €40,000 in Carrick-on-Shannon assault case

A man who pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to another man in Carrick-on- Shannon was told to come back to court with €40,000 if he had any chance of persuading the judge not to impose a six months prison sentence.

Appearing before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week was Mark Stanley, 32, from Glashare, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny on a plea of guilty to assaulting Brian O'Grady at Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on April 28, 2018.

A victim impact statement read out in court by Garda Cox heard that the victim only remembers the panic of waking up in hospital. He was in Carrick-on-Shannon for a stag party, it was his first time in the town and little did he know the nightmare that would unfold. He now has blank spots in his memory, is unable to recollect occasions and events regarding his deceased mother, brother and sister and feels he has been robbed of his happy memories due to the injury he sustained.

He is anxious and less outgoing than he was, his relationship has ended and he is fearful of the unknown damage to his brain and what the future holds for him. He suffers from headaches and blurred vision. The victim said he has once tried to take his own life and has been referred to Pieta House due to the onset of severe depression

“The Brian O'Grady of old died on the road that night. This is something that should not have happened. I did absolutely nothing to deserve this unprovoked attack but yet I will be paying the price for the rest of my life,” he said in his statement

Sgt Michael Gallagher said the assault occurred outside Flynn's Takeaway and CCTV identified the defendant who travelled to Carrick-on-Shannon for interview. In that interview Mr Stanley said, “A lad had let a run at us and I let fly at the man. I hit him five or six times in the head. My brother ran in and dragged me off him.”

He said the defendant has a previous conviction for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour from Thurles District Court in December 2012.

Garda Cox told Mr Stanley's solicitor, Martin Burke, that he remembered events in parts but when he saw the CCTV he was horrified by his actions and expressed his sympathy and remorse and wanted to contact the injured party to express his sorrow at what had happened.

She said there was two stag parties, someone ran in Mr Stanley's direction and unfortunately Mr Stanley then came in contact with the wrong individual and assaulted them.

The defendant said, in one question put to him, that the victim “looks like a rag doll there on the road.”

Mark Stanley said he thought he remembered the incident until he saw the CCTV.

He said a previous altercation between the two stag party groups started in the chipper and that's where it should have ended. “I got hit and when I went back into the group I hit the wrong person, I shouldn't have hit anyone,” he said.

“I feel terrible. I wish he was here himself to apologise to him. It shouldn't have happened,” he added

Mr Stanley, a farmer who works for his father, said he went to counselling to stay off drink and has since got married in October 2018 and leads a quiet life.

He told Judge Kilrane that there are 600 cattle in their yard and dairy farming would be their main interest.

Mr Burke described him as a very hard working man who freely identified himself and other people on the night to the Gardai.

“He's not a man who drinks. It was a very, very foolish mistake and he engaged in a very violent assault on this man who was also trying to enjoy a stag party in Carrick-on- Shannon,” he said.

Judge Kilrane said the facts of the case and the injury suffered by the victim put the case at the very highest end of section 3 for the district court, the punishment for which is 12 months imprisonment.

He outlined the mitigating factor which was the plea of guilty. Judge Kilrane said the CCTV clearly showed what happened. “He was able to identify the victim after the assault as lying on the street like a rag doll. He was under some misapprehension as to the victim, he hit the wrong person, no doubt caused by the amount of alcohol he consumed,” the judge said.

He said that not alone did Mr Stanley hit him but “he pulverised him with his fist five or six times” and his brother had to pull him off the victim.

“He could have killed this man and he's lucky he's not before another court for a much more serious offence. He was absolutely out of his mind with anger and determination to finish off this unfortunate victim. It's a shocking case,” Judge Kilrane said, adding the case has to be looked at “at the highest end.”

He said the aggravating factors were that Mr Stanley has a conviction for a section 6 offence some years ago and he should have known he had difficulty controlling his temper.

He reduced the 12 months sentence by three months for the plea and by a further three months in respect of his changed circumstances, that he is now married and not drinking. That left a net sentence of six months.

Judge Kilrane then commented on the sum of €8,000 that was brought to court which he described as “paltry.”

He said in regard to the injuries sustained by the victim he would need a multiple of that to have any chance of that representing another mitigating factor, five times that amount, “if he has any chance at all of persuading me to alter my order of six months imprisonment.”

Judge Kilrane said Mr Stanley's father is a dairy farmer with 600 cattle and “while farming is going through a tough time at the moment dairy farming is not going through a tough time and is the most profitable type of farming.”

Judge Kilrane initially gave the defendant three days to come up with the compensation before putting the matter back to October 5 for sentencing.

However, Mr Stanley appeared at last Friday's sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court with a bank draft in the sum of €40,000 saying he wished to finalise the matter.

Mr Burke asked Judge Kilrane to consider applying the Probation Act, stating his client has suffered a serious penalty and an assault conviction would have serious consequences for him.

In his summation, Judge Kilrane said Carrick-on-Shannon is a very welcoming town but over time it has also acquired an unfortunate reputation for public order offences and serious assaults.

“There have been a string of very serious assaults in Carrick-on-Shannon arising from stag parties,” he said.

He said there is one person, not related to this particular case, who has serious brain damage arising from an assault in the town with several other cases resulting in extreme injury from one punch and more than one punch by physically very strong young men.

He said such a blow can cause serious injury, head injury and, worst of all, a fatality.

Judge Kilrane made reference to a young man from Carrick-on-Shannon who received a single blow resulting in his death in another town.

In relation to this case, he said the defendant, Mr Stanley, is not a bad man “but on the occasion in question his actions were shocking and frightening.”

He said that due to some misunderstanding he believed he was being attacked and then delivered five or six blows to the head resulting in the victim being knocked to the ground, rendered unconscious and 'lying like a rag doll.' He also had to be pulled off him by his brother, the judge noted.

He described that as “extremely serious and very worrying.”

Judge Kilrane said Mr Stanley works very hard with his father on a large farm in Kilkenny, his wife is a nurse, and they are all very decent people.

“But part of sentencing is the message that has to be sent out that this type of behaviour is not going to be tolerated,” he said.

“When Carrick-on-Shannon opens up again after the present pandemic I hope that lessons are learned and that perhaps the town would begin again with more controls,” Judge Kilrane added.

He referenced the new CCTV town system which he said has been invaluable in relation to controlling public order and other matters.

Judge Kilrane said the victim in this case suffered quite serious, life-changing injuries. “His quality of life has been utterly changed. His relationship broke up, he suffered both physical and psychological injuries and continues to suffer from those,” he said.

Judge Kilrane described the assault as being “at the very top range of a Section 3 assault,” the punishment for which is usually 12 months in prison.

He again addressed the issue of mitigation and the reduction in that sentence by six months for the defendant's plea, his remorse and for his general good behaviour.

“I indicated the only possible way that could be avoided was a sum of €40,000 to the victim. That is now in court,” he said.

Judge Kilrane said he would deal with the matter under the Probation Offenders Act for a number of reasons. He said the defendant is not a danger to others and has gone through quite an amount of distress caused by the case and the outlining of the victim's injuries.

He said the matter will also be published in the papers and something that's published in the local papers nowadays can find itself all over the world in minutes.

Judge Kilrane said Mr Stanley suffered the ignominy of having to go through the entire process.

He said the very substantial sum of compensation indicates his genuine remorse and is also a meaningful expression of remorse.

“It is also a method to ensure anyone who engages in this type of behaviour in the future will suffer a significant financial penalty,” he warned.

“I appreciate €40,000 is an awful lot of money so for all those reasons I believe the justice of the situation is met by dealing with the matter under the Probation Offenders Act Section 1.1,” he concluded. Judge Kilrane thanked Mr Stanley and wished him the best of luck with his life.