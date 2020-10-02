Jail sentences for three brothers who started fighting in Dromod

Three brothers from Dublin who had been drinking heavily became involved in a fight amongst themselves at their accommodation in Dromod and had to be removed by Gardai.

Appearing before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court were Thomas O'Donnell, 5 St Philomena's Park, Ballycoolin Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, and Francis O'Donnell, 6 Meakstown Close, St Margaret's Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, both on a plea of guilty to criminal damage on January 23, 2020 at The Copper Still, Dromod, Co Leitrim.

Brian O'Donnell, 6 St Philomena's Park, Ballycoolin Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 pleaded guilty to the same offence and to being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the same occasion.

He further pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the directions of a garda at Wine Street, Sligo on November 10, 2019.

Sgt Michael Gallagher outlined the facts to the court. He said that on January 23 last, Gardai were contacted by the owner of The Copper Still in Dromod who had difficulty with three occupants in a room upstairs. They were fighting amongst themselves in the room and considerable damage was caused.

In dealing with the matter the Gardai arrested all three defendants and they became confrontational, with Brian O'Donnell telling the Gardai to f*** off and the owner, Derek Hunt, that he would be back to sort him out in the future.

The Sligo issue related to difficulties security personnel at The Glasshouse Hotel had with Brian O'Donnell who refused to comply with the directions of a garda.

The court heard the three men had numerous convictions for a variety of offences over the years.

Gerry McGovern, solicitor, said Brian O'Donnell is 29 years-old and is married with six children. He has a drink problem and is on medication for depression and drinking does not mix well with it.

He said the three men had been drinking in the premises but the difficulty was at closing time when they went upstairs to their room.

Mr McGovern said there was an argument in the room but things calmed down. However it flared up again and the Gardai attended and brought the men to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station. He said that once they were taken away by the Gardai there were no more difficulties.

He said they had too much to drink and all three have addiction problems.

Mr McGovern said there was €1,500 in court to pay for the damage caused and he asked the judge not to send them to prison. He said the men did not want to see Leitrim or Sligo again.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he would differentiate Brian O'Donnell from the others as he has “numerous previous very serious convictions.”

“This is a man who has six children, the youngest of whom is four months, and he is drinking down in Dromod to the point that he is out of his mind on drink and perhaps others substances,” he said.

He convicted and sentenced him to four months in prison for the Sligo offence and four months for the criminal damage offence in Dromod, concurrent. He further convicted and sentenced him to two months in prison for the public order offence in Dromod, consecutive to the expiry of the previous four months. He was also convicted of intoxication in public and it was taken into consideration.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.

In respect of the other two defendants, Judge Kilrane ordered that €500 each be paid over to the owner, Derek Hunt, from monies in court.

He sentenced Francis O'Donnell to three months in prison for criminal damage and two months concurrent for the public order offence, suspended for two years.

Judge Kilrane made a similar order in respect of Thomas O'Donnell, sentencing him to three months for criminal damage, suspended for two years.