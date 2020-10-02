Conviction for woman who was a passenger in stolen car

A 24-year-old Dublin woman pleaded guilty to allowing herself to be a passenger in a stolen car when she appeared at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

Ashling McDonagh, 4 Cartron Terrace, Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11 pleaded guilty to the offence on January 31, 2020 at Mayo, Ballinamore.

The court heard that at 11.15pm on January 30 last she was the passenger in a car observed by Gardai at Tesco, Rockquarter Townland, Ballinamore. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, left the area very quickly.

The Gardai came upon the vehicle at 12.35am on January 31 after it had crashed at Mayo, Ballinamore.

She has a previous conviction from the Criminal Courts of Justice Dublin of theft and possession of a knife in February of this year, and for the possession of a knife in 2017.

Martin Burke, solicitor, said the woman lives with her mother and assisted the Gardai in every way. He said she has made some mistakes in her past and had effectively run away with the man who was driving the car. He said there was substance abuse involved at the time.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant “has racked up a lot of nasty convictions in Dublin” and was a willing participant in being a passenger in a stolen vehicle. He said this vehicle travelled all over the country and crashed out the Carrick-on-Shannon road in the townland of Mayo, Ballinamore.

He convicted and fined the defendant €200 for the offence. He said anyone who allowed themselves to be a passenger in a stolen vehicle faced further sanction and he imposed a three year disqualification from driving.