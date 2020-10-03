Man who abused Gardai warned he'll end up in prison

A man who verbally abused Gardai at 4am in Carrick-on-Shannon was warned he will end up in prison if such behaviour continues.

Elton McKenna, 24 Cregga Court, Elphin, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 20, 2019.

Sgt Michael Gallagher said Gardai were sitting in the patrol car at 4am when a male approached the car and called them c***s and told them to f*** off several times.

He ran off down Main Street. A fight later broke out, which he was not involved in, but he was in the vicinity and continued to shout expletives at the Gardai and was arrested.

The defendant has a previous conviction for the same type of offence from November 2018 at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Mr McKenna told Judge Kevin Kilrane that he does not drink much any more and is sorry for what happened. He said he had no other substance taken on the occasion. He added that he is currently doing a one year course in palliative care.

Judge Kilrane asked him why he attacked the Gardai so vociferously and he replied that someone had put him in a bad humour that night.

Judge Kilrane told him he will end up in prison if this behaviour continues and said he has a conviction for the same type of thing in 2018.

He described it as a bad case and described it as an “absolutely and utterly unprovoked attack”. He said the Gardai were doing nothing but sitting in the car observing “and you shower them with these filthy words and foul language.”

Mr McKenna said he has not been in trouble since then, nearly a year ago.

“Don't expect a bouquet of flowers for that,” remarked the judge.

He put the case back to April 27, 2021 to monitor the defendant's behaviour with liberty to re-enter.