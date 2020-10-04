Drunk driving case dismissed on a technicality

A charge of driving with excess alcohol in his urine against Sean Kilkenny, Gorthouse, Mohill, Co Leitrim on July 23, 2019 at Main St, Mohill was dismissed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

An issue arose in the arresting garda's evidence about when and if he formed an opinion the defendant was driving or attempting to drive a mechanically propelled vehicle in a public place while under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle.

Garda Brendan Cafferky, said that at 1.10am on that date he was on mobile patrol at Main St, Mohill when he observed a Mitsubishi Pajero approach from Hyde St and fail to come to a complete stop at the junction. The vehicle continued on in the middle of the road across a white line and proceeded towards St Patrick's View, Mohill.

He signalled the driver to stop and spoke to him. He got a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and his speech was slurred.

Mr Kilkenny told him he was coming from his local pub and had been there since 7.30pm.

He was arrested and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where he provided a urine sample.

The subsequent reading of the sample showed a concentration of 266 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of urine.

Defending solicitor John McNulty said the garda did not form any opinion at the time of arrest and the opinion that was formed was made in a prejudicial fashion by the manner of the defendant's driving.

Judge Kilrane said the Supreme Court has tried to put some semblance of reality to prosecutions of this nature.

He said that in the past all types of technical points were raised and all lawyers were capable of this, including himself when he was a defence lawyer.

He said, however, there are number of matters that are still important, one of which is the opinion a garda forms.

In order for there to be a lawful arrest the garda must form an opinion. He described this as an essential ingredient.

Judge Kilrane said that despite the appalling reading in this case there was not sufficient evidence for him to make any inference in relation to the intoxication of the defendant without positive evidence that the garda had formed an opinion.

He said the garda formed his opinion before he met Mr Kilkenny, while he was driving up the roadway.

“I think what he meant to say was he formed a suspicion,” said Judge Kilrane.

“I don't know when he formed his opinion and on what basis did he form it when he followed the car,” the judge said.

Judge Kilrane said he would say no more about the reading of 266/100.

“I'd better not say anything more about the reading. Certainly if I say anything I'll say too much,” he said, before dismissing the case.