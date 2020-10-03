‘This town has had more than its fair share of this type of assault’ - Judge

Judge Kevin Kilrane remarked that Carrick-on- Shannon has had “more than its fair share” of one punch assaults.

He made the comment in a case of a Section 3 assault causing harm which saw a man having a tooth knocked out following an assault on a dance floor in a Carrick-on-Shannon nightclub.

The defendant in the case was left with a four month prison sentence hanging over his head unless he returned to court with €20,000 in compensation by October 5 next.

Appearing in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week was Pauric Clarke, Cornakil, Kingscourt, Co Cavan. He pleaded guilty to assaulting David McEvoy on July 16, 2017 at Murtagh's Bar, Main St, Carrick-on- Shannon.

Mr McEvoy and his friend Karl Murphy were on the dance floor in Elevation nightclub. He said a man was staring at him and he asked him what he was staring at and was then punched in the face and had a tooth knocked out. A second male then attacked Mr McEvoy and security staff intervened and separated all involved.

Sgt Tony Byrne spoke with Mr Clarke and asked him why he hit Mr McEvoy to which he replied, 'what else did you expect me to do, no one does that to my brother and gets away with it.'

He said Mr Clarke's brother Gavin Clarke had a cut. David McEvoy was bleeding from his mouth and was missing a tooth. He was very upset. Mr McEvoy and his friend made a formal complaint. He noted that Mr Murphy does not take alcohol and was sober at the time.

Sgt Byrne spoke with the defendant and his brother at Bailieboro Garda Station on September 23, 2017. Pauric Clarke was arrested and formally interviewed. Mr Clarke maintained a 'no comment' process throughout the interview, as was his right.

The only comment he made was 'I thought he was going to do harm to my brother.'

Counter allegations were made by the other party in February 2018.

All matters were sent to the DPP and it was directed only Pauric Clarke be brought before the court.

David McEvoy told the court that the song 'Maniac 2000' came on and everyone was jumping around.

He said he might have bumped into him but did not assault anyone that night. He got assaulted and punched in the head.

Mr McEvoy said to date he has had costs of €4,600 for dental work including reconstructive surgery, implants and the removal of two wisdom teeth. He had to endure three months off work.

Solicitor for Mr Clarke, Kathleen Taaffe, offered an apology on behalf of her client but Mr McEvoy did not accept it.

Mr Clarke is 29 years-old and has no previous convictions. He has not come to garda attention since and comes from a close knit family and very stable background, she said.

Judge Kilrane described the case as a medium range section 3 assault involving a one punch assault with a clenched fist straight into the mouth of the victim.

“The defendant was there with his brother and through alcohol or otherwise the defendant formed a view the victim had done something wrong to his brother,” the judge said.

He said alcohol alters people's perceptions about what may or may not have happened. “We don't know what happened the defendant's brother,” he said.

“What is clear that through a misunderstanding the defendant drew out with a clenched fist causing him serious personal injury,” Judge Kilrane said.

He said when you strip away all of the what ifs and what might haves, “you're back to the simple fact he drew out with his clenched fist and struck this man in a one punch assault.”

“This town of Carrick-on-Shannon has had more than its fair share of this type of assault,” Judge Kilrane stated.

He added that since the Covid pandemic everything has changed as a lot of venues are not opened. “It is hoped that when life gets back to normal perhaps everyone would have learned how to deal with large groups of young people who attend functions,” he remarked.

He described the defendant as “a very formidable individual and able to deliver a massive blow.”

Judge Kilrane explained that his sentence for this type of assault is one year imprisonment.

Mr McEvoy told the court he would be willing to accept compensation.

Judge Kilrane said the plea took four months off the headline sentence and noted the absence of an apology up to the day of the court didn't help.

He said having no previous conviction stood to him and reduced the sentence by another three months.

Judge Kilrane noted the defendant had a family whi suffered a bereavement in the recent past and allowed a further reduction one month for that, leaving a net prison sentence of four months for the assault.

“The only way I could be persuaded to change my mind or vary that would be a very significant sum of compensation,” he said and indicated a sum of €20,000 and adjourned the case to October 5.

He said if the money is in court on that date he will be persuaded to vary the order and it may not involve a prison sentence or a suspended sentence and will be dealt with by way of a fine.