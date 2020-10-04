Man stole bags off train and broke into two premises in Boyle

A former heroin addict pleaded guilty to the theft of two bags from a train and two further counts of trespassing with the intention of committing a theft in Boyle.

James Cranny, 2 Meadowvale, Boyle, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to the charges at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

On December 16, 2019 Gardai were called to Farm Relief Services Network, Elphin St, Boyle at 2.10am. The front door had been kicked in and the premises entered. Nothing was taken but the defendant was identified from camera footage.

On December 17, 2019, at 1.30am, a resident of a house at Station Road, Boyle, contacted the gardai after hearing a noise downstairs and finding the defendant in his kitchen. A sum of €164 cash had been taken from a wallet. There was no confrontation.

On September 16, 2019 at Boyle Railway Station the defendant stole a bag containing an i-Phone, clothes and a gold chain valued at approximately €350, property of Mary McCoole, and on December 15, 2019 at Boyle Railway Station, he stole a luggage case of assorted clothing valued at €365, property of Tess McTiernan.

The court heard Mr Cranny cooperated with the Gardai and endeavoured to recollect where some of the property was disposed of but the Gardai were unable to recover any of the items.

The defendant had previous convictions including a five year sentence for two theft offences at Wicklow Circuit Court in April 2016, and a two year suspended sentence for theft at Dublin Circuit Court in February 2016.

His solicitor, Gerry McGovern, asked Judge Kevin Kilrane to allow the Probation Service to see this man. Judge Kilrane questioned why he would need a probation report on him.

Mr McGovern said he has struggled with addictions and was in a bad place at the time.

The judge asked what the defendant has done about his addictions.

Mr Cranny said he was a heroin addict up to eight or nine months ago and is currently seeing a counsellor twice a week in Boyle.

Judge Kilrane said that, with some reluctance, he would seek a probation report but added that “anything less than a prison sentence will not fit the justice of the situation.”

He said unless the report contains something “particularly impressive” then actual imprisonment will be the result.

Judge Kilrane remanded the defendant on continuing bail until November 17 with liberty to re-enter if there is any allegation of re-offending.