Carrick-on-Shannon has been included in top list of food towns

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the fallout from Covid-19 but there was some very welcome news today for Leitrim's county town, Carrick-on-Shannon. The town was included in a list of the top 20 Food Towns in Ireland.

The list was compiled by the Irish Examiner newspaper.

Businesses coming in for special mention are The Cottage Restaurant, The Oarsman Gastro Pub, Lena's Tea Room and The Bush Hotel.