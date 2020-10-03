Sligo/Leitrim gardai issue warning about latest phishing scam

Sligo/Leitrim gardai have issued a warning about yet another phishing scam.

This scam takes the form of a jury duty email.

The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, ‘justice.ie’. When clicked on it redirects people to a cloned website, where a person’s name, date of birth and PPS number is sought.

Gardaí are advising the public as follows:

• Do not respond to unsolicited emails

• Do not clicks onto links contained within them

• Do not give away any personal data

• Report the matter to An Garda Siochana

• Be aware that the public are never asked to register for jury service in this manner as people are contacted by summons for jury service by the County Registrar.

More information is available from Courts Services via the following link https://www.courts.ie/jury-service

Information on Crime Prevention can be found via the following link https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime-Prevention/