Women report positive maternity experience

The results of a comprehensive survey into Irish maternity care has seen an overall positive response from local women.



Nineteen hospitals took part including Sligo, Cavan and Portiuncula hospitals who are popular for Leitrim mothers.

Over 3,200 new mothers took part in this survey, which asked women about their recent experiences of Ireland’s maternity services - from antenatal care, through labour and birth, to postnatal care.



The survey found that most women had a good experience of Irish maternity care, though 15% did not. There are several areas in need of improvement. Women commented that staff were often too busy to help them in the period shortly after birth, and that they did not receive the physical, mental and emotional supports that they needed at this time.



In Sligo 88% of mothers said their maternity care was good or very good, compared with 85% nationally. The hospital scored 7.7 antenatal, 8.9 care during labour and birth, 7.8 care after birth, 8.5 specialised care, 7.7 feeding and 8.2 care at home.



Cavan also scored 88% overall. Women who gave birth in the hospital rated their experiences of ‘care after the birth while in hospital’ and ‘feeding’ above the national average. It was rated: 7.7 antenatal care, 8.8 care during labour and birth, 8.2 care after birth, 9.0 specialised care, 8.3 feeding, 8.4 care at home.



Portiuncula University Hospital rated slightly higher with an overall score of 89%.

The hospital scored close to the national average for each stage of care: 7.9 antenatal, 8.6 labour and birth, 8.0 care in hospital, 8.9 specialised care, 7.9 feeding, 8.6 care at home.

The survey will be repeated in the coming years and findings will demonstrate whether or not maternity experience has

improved over time.

