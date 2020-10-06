Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Pat Rooney, Walshpool, Belcarra, Mayo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully, at his residence, of Pat Rooney, Walshpool, Belcarra, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Mary and brothers, Oliver, Tom and Felix. Deeply mourned by his sons Michael and Pat, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sharon, grandchildren, brother Michael, extended family and friends. Reposing on Tuesday evening, the 6th October 2020, from 5.00pm at the family home. Removal from the family home on Wednesday, 7th October, to St Anne's Church, Belcarra for 12 noon Mass, with Burial afterwards in Guesdian Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral may only be attended by family, friends and neighbours.

Anna Rose O'Reilly, Beaumont, Dublin / Leitrim



O’Reilly Anna Rose (Beaumont, Dublin and late of Drumeela, Co. Leitrim) October 5th 2020 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by family; deeply regretted by her devoted sisters Philomena (Beaumont) and Alice Folan (Fenagh, Co.Leitrim), her brother Michael Joe (Portland, Oregon, USA ) nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her sisters Kathleen, Mary-Ellen and Margaret and her brothers, Terence and Peter. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. The Funeral Mass for Anna can be seen on Wednesday 7th October at 10am through the following link https://www.facebook.com/beaumont.parish

Dermot O'Connor, Drumlougher, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Dermot O’Connor, Drumlougher, Mlltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 5th October, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Lily (nee Connolly), son Donal, brothers Michael and Gerard, sisters Alice, Una and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Remains will leave his residence this Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown (H14 K318) for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. House strictly private please. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and very close friends.

Stanley Simpson, Kinlough, Leitrim



Simpson Kinlough Co. Leitrim October 4th 2020 Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Stanley. Pre deceased by his loving wife Mena, deeply regretted by his daughter Maeve Kilgannon, Dromahair, sons Brendan, Paul, Charlie and Richard, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Aidans Church for 11 o'clock requiem mass, with burial afterwards in St Aidans Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Gilmartin Undertakers or any family member. Due to current Covid restrictions, Stanleys late residence is private to family and close friends only please.

May they all Rest in Peace.