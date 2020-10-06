Gardaí investigating fatal single vehicle collision in Athlone

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Golden Island area of Athlone, Co Westmeath, yesterday, October 5 at approximately 2.10pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman aged in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who has not already come forward to contact them. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users who may have dash cam footage of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.