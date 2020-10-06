Clarity sought from some Leitrim businesses on Level 3 restrictions

As many Leitrim businesses in the hospitatlity sector come to terms with the news of shutting today again during Level 3 restrictions, many others are still waiting on clarity.

Carrick Cineplex said they awaiting clarification on the impact to their business and hope to know the exact details today.

The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance are also seeking clarity from Government sources in relation to tours and their exhibition.

Chairperson of the iconic ballroom Sean McDermott said "we were just starting to plan future events and were getting interest back." The venue is hoping to host a three day Halloween event at the end of the month and have bands booked for November. They are hoping Level 3 restrictions will be lifted before then.

