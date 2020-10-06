Latest data reveals the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties
Coronavirus
Latest data released by provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows that the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim stands at 122.
In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows:
Cavan - 1,006;
Donegal - 1,135;
Roscommon - 494;
Sligo - 211;
Longford - 383.
The data is relevant up to midnight on Sunday, October 4 but was just released this evening.
The figures relate to all cases in each county from the start of the pandemic.
