Latest data reveals the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Latest data released by provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows that the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim stands at 122.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows:

Cavan - 1,006;

Donegal - 1,135;

Roscommon - 494;

Sligo - 211;

Longford - 383.

The data is relevant up to midnight on Sunday, October 4 but was just released this evening.

The figures relate to all cases in each county from the start of the pandemic.