Proposed plans for Mohill could be a ‘dream come true’

Extensive plans to transform the town of Mohill have been released for public consultation by Leitrim County Council.



The plans which hope to receive a grant under the Public Realm Works Rural Regeneration scheme are only open for inspection until the end of this month.

The plans have been broadly welcomed by all in Mohill but there are some concerns over narrowing the road, increasing footpaths and “redistributing car parking spaces from the town core.”



Aerial view of Mohill

The major changes proposed under the Part 8 planning application include expanding the area around O'Carolan statue into a multifunctional event space with seating; creating new openings in the wall of St Mary’s Church and a potential outdoor seating area at the Butter Market with a vertical landscape feature identifying Smart Green Mohill.



Around St Patrick's Church it is proposed to increase the pedestrian area, and provide steps to connect the parking space at Chapel Lane to the Carrick road.

The works also seek to improve conditions for pedestrians and to create table top safer crossings at the junctions with better access to the existing car park.



The vision puts people first and will enhance pedestrian access to and from the public car park to encourage drivers to utilise the existing off street parking and to walk to their destination in town.

Car parking spaces on the streets will be lined out, there may be less car parking spaces directly outside of commercial properties but the council says the development will result in the provision of a total of 133 delineated spaces (including public car parking on Glebe Street).



Elizabeth Bohan who owns Reflections beauty salon on Main Street said she had not been asked for her input into the plan prior to it going on display.

She said parking may be an issue; “people like to get parked close to where they are going.” She also said plans to “take up parking is not the answer to bring more people in.” She added she will study the plans closely before making any submission.

Independent Cllr Enda Stenson said the plans would be a “dream come true for Mohill” if funding can be secured. He believes the proposed plans would “change the face of Mohill.”



He said while some may be concerned with the change in parking, “there is plenty of parking not being utilized.” He is confident Mohill will secure funding for the project and commented the town is “entitled to this facelift.”

Cllr Thomas Mulligan who lives on Mohill's Hyde Street welcomed the plans and said the response locally has been good. He accepted there are concerns over parking, “this is the price to pay to improve aesthetics.”



He said the plan sets out a “more pleasant” look for the town and will hopefully attract new businesses.

He understands it may take a bit of “convincing to change the habits of a lifetime.” Cllr Mulligan is calling on all local businesses and residents to make submissions on the plan.

Plans can be inspected until October 28 at Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon or online. Submissions must be made before November 11.

