The Thursday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Today, Thursday, October 8 will be mainly dry with just a few showers in the morning and good sunny spells. There'll be another spell of rain moving in from the northwest this evening. Highest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight, rain in the northwest will move through Ulster and Connacht pushing southwards in to Munster and Leinster and becoming patchier in nature as it does so. Lowest temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds backing southwesterly and freshening.