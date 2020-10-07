Have you checked your ticket? Winning Euromillion ticket sold in Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

The €500,000 winning EuroMillions Lotto Plus ticket in Tuesday’s draw was sold in Ballyfarnon, Roscommon.

The winning ticket was sold in Healy’s Xpress Stop in Ballyfarnan. The shop took to social media to tell people to “get checking those tickets”.

“We have amazing news!! Someone’s life will be changed for the better today… We are all in shock today but so delighted for the lucky winner,” the post continues.

In the main draw, the lucky numbers pulled were 4, 21, 36, 41, 47 and bonus numbers 9 and 11. In the Lotto Plus, €500,000 was up for grabs with the lucky numbers: 05, 29, 35, 40, 50. There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of €17, but there was one winner of the Plus top prize with that winning ticket being sold in North Roscommon.

In total, over 39,000 players in Ireland won prizes. One lucky player won the Match 5 and Lucky Star prize and came out with €165,113. There were 10 winners of the Ireland Only Raffle Prize, each winning €5,000.

Also read: Call to level the playing field after briefest of windows for publicans