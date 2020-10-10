Christmas season must be saved - Restaurant owners appeal to Government

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins, said: “We all know that COVID 19 will be with us for the next 12 months at least. We are calling on the Government to govern with a proactive and not reactive approach.”

“It is of the utmost urgency Government must save the Christmas season for Restaurants & Hospitality businesses. It’s vital indoor dining is allowed now for the economic survival of our sector. For the Christmas period alone, restaurants rely on the last week of November to end of December to make 30% of their turnover."

He continued: “The numbers will inevitably rise and fall as we enter the winter flu season but a plan must be put in place to actually live with this disease. What is the plan to protect businesses who are being continually opened and closed? What is the plan for protecting livelihoods alongside lives?

Restaurants, Cafés and Gastropubs have implemented every health restriction and guideline imposed on them since 29th June, and there has been many. What now will government do to keep these businesses trading, to keep their employees working?”

