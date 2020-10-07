Cathaoirleach encourages Leitrim public to adhere to Level 3 guidelines

Statement from Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council Councillor Mary Bohan re Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions

As Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council and on behalf of all the elected members of the Council, I would like to encourage everyone to adhere to the latest HSE advice as our county enters Level 3 of the National Framework for Living with COVID-19.

Now more than ever, we all need to play our part to help stop and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I appeal to everyone to think of the health of your families, your friends, your neighbours and indeed your own health.

Remember to wash or sanitise your hands, wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 2m when meeting others, meet less people in your own home, and avoid crowded places. Please stay local. Avoid unnecessary journeys, especially outside of the county and limit or reduce the number of people you meet on a daily basis.

Know the symptoms of COVID-19, if you have any concerns, isolate yourself from others and phone your GP if you feel unwell - remember that a referral and test for COVID-19 are free.

Leitrim has many fabulous amenities such as the Blueway at Acres Lake Drumshanbo, Spencer Harbour on Lough Allen, Glencar waterfall, as well greenway stretches and many other walking routes throughout the county, where people can stay local, safely get some exercise, yet maintain social distance, while enjoying the beautiful scenery of our county.

At what is a very difficult time for business owners, I urge everyone to support the local businesses in our towns and villages as much as possible. Doing this supports local jobs, local families, and the local economy right throughout County Leitrim.

I encourage people to check in regularly with their vulnerable neighbours at this time, to make sure they have the supplies that the need but also and more importantly just to be a friendly face and to say “hello”.

The Leitrim Community Call helpline remains open 7 days per week from 9am through to 5pm and will provide assistance to vulnerable persons or those in need of help at this time. Telephone 071 9650473 or Freephone 1800 852 389 to avail of this service.

All our individual actions matter at this time. They all count. They all add up. Let’s make this effort for the good of our community and our county.