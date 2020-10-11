Tánaiste will write to all 225,000 registered businesses in the country to get ready for Brexit

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar will write to every registered business in Ireland advising them to make sure they are prepared for Brexit.

The letter, which will issue to approximately 225,000 businesses registered with the Companies Registration Office over the coming days, will set out what they need to do to get their business ready for Great Britain’s departure from the single market and customs union.

A checklist will be included with the letter, which will among other things, help businesses to find out:

• how to deal with changes to customs;

• how to get your EORI (Economic Operators Registration and Identification) number;

• how to understand your supply chain;

• what changes are coming regarding EU product certification;

• how to manage your cashflow;

• other longer-term financial management issues.

The letter will also include all relevant information and contact details to help businesses access Government grants and advice that are available.

The Tánaiste said: “The United Kingdom left the European Union on the 1st of January this year. Because of the Withdrawal Agreement and the transition period, most businesses, workers and citizens didn’t experience any immediate changes. That’s about to change in a very big way.

“Great Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union on the 1st of January next year. That’s now fewer than three months away. I’m writing to all businesses and asking them to make sure their business is ready for the significant change this will bring for them, their staff and their customers.

“2020 has been a year like no other. I know that Brexit is yet another challenge for businesses, after what has been an exceptionally difficult few months. However, we must prepare now. The Government is here to help with money, training and advice available. This letter today is about helping as many businesses as possible to access these significant measures.”