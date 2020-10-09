114 years of ‘fun and laughter’ in Manorhamilton

Following the Saturday, September 26 closure of McMorrow’s butcher shop on Manorhamilton’s Main Street after the family had successfully run a number of businesses there for 114 years, Mary, Sean, Bernard and family have issued a heartfelt message of their gratitude to all who had been involved with them in their operations.

Their gratefulness message reads “thank you and farewell to all our customers, friends and supporters. As we count our blessings on our retirement we consider ourselves considerably lucky to have had wonderful customers, friends, and suppliers like you who brought fun and laughter to our lives over the years.

“We thank you for making it possible for us to reach this milestone, and only for your support this day would not be possible. Thank you for the wonderful memories; we will treasure and recall with a smile and a laugh in the future.

“Thank you for all the farewell wishes, cards, gifts, emails and texts we have received. We are forever grateful and overwhelmed by your kind word and good wishes. To Bernard (McGauran) and Gerry (Creamer) we are humbled for the surprise farewell organised to send us off on Saturday evening, making our exit from business so extraordinarily memorable.

“Thank you, guys, and to all who attended. We wish you good health and happiness; stay safe and keep well.”

Over 114 years of service to the people of north Leitrim came to an end on Saturday evening, when Seán and Mary McMorrow closed the door of McMorrow’s Butcher Shop for the last time. Purchased in 1906 by Sean’s grandfather, Killargue native Jack McMorrow, as a public house and shop; it has been operated by the McMorrow family since then. Upon his father’s death in 1948, his son Seamus inherited the business and, along with his wife Rose and family, continued to trade until his death at the age of 59 in 1977. Around 1968 his son Seán converted the lounge portion of the pub into a butcher’s shop and shortly after 1977 closed the pub electing to trade as a butcher shop and delicatessen. Despite the prevailing conditions a large gathering of local people were on hand on Saturday evening to wish Seán and Mary well in their retirement Picture: James Molloy