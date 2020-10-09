Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, October 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dominic Curtin, Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon / Mayo



The death has occurred of Dominic Curtin (EI9JS), Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Co. Sligo and formerly Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Roscommon after a long term illness in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo on the 6th of October 2020. Dominic will be fondly remembered for his deep involvement with the Mayo Radio Experimenters Network and his presence at the rallies near and far. Dominic will be greatly missed by his loving family, relatives and his great friends. Dominic's remains will be arriving to St. Colman's Church, Derrinacartha for 11am Mass on Tuesday, 13th of October, with burial afterwards to the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Green Street, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions Funeral Mass is limited to Maximum of 25 people. Dominic's Funeral Mass will be live streaming from 10.45 am by logging on to Higgins and Sons Facebook page. Any further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, mobile 086-2328291.

Sr. Mary Bernard (Blandina) Lynch (RSM), Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy, Athlone, Westmeath / Arigna, Roscommon



She will be sadly missed by the Sisters of Mercy and the extended Lynch family. Predeceased by her father Peter Tim and mother Annie, her brothers Tim, Brendan and Ted. Deeply mourned and lovingly remembered by her cherished sister Nancy O'Connell (Dunboyne) brother Rory (Shannon, Co. Clare), sisters-in-law Maeve and Nell, much loved nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews, and her wide circle of friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Sr. Bernard for family members only. Sr. Bernard's Funeral Mass will be live streamed for public viewing on Friday morning at 11am. The link is below: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone

Margaret Maguire (née Smyth), Mountpoplar, Kildalkey, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret Maguire (nee Smyth) Mountpoplar, Kildalkey and formerly of Drumcauskeen, Cloone, Co. Leitrim. Retired school teacher of St.Dympna's National School. Predeceased by her parents Eugene & Bridie, her brother John, father-in-law Frank, mother-in-law Rose and brother-in-law Michael. Peacefully after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Jimmie, children James, Kevin & Aoife, daughters-in-law Nessa and Linda, son-in-law Cormac, her adored grandchildren Cian, Alice, Síofra, Niamh, Róisín and Maeve, sisters Maryrose, Kathleen, Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends. Margaret's Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Friday morning for Funeral Mass in St. Dympna's Church, Kildalkey at 11am (25 people max) followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Meath Palliative Care. House Strictly Private.

May they all Rest in Peace