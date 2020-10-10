Increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties
Figures released for Saturday, October 10
Data released tonight by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows a steady increase in the number of cases in Leitrim in the last ten days.
The results which are relevant as of Thursday, October 8 shows an increase of 13 cases rising from 118 to 131 with six news cases recorded in a 24 hour period (October 7-8).
Similarly, comparing the data over the last ten days in our neighbouring counties the numbers stands as follows:
Roscommon - 520 from 470 - 50 new cases;
Sligo - 260 from 183 - 77 new cases;
Cavan - 1,083 from 972 - 11 new cases;
Donegal - 1,332 from 1,013 - 319 new cases;
Longford - 397 from 372 - 25 new cases.
The 14 Day incidence of confirmed Covid-19 cases by LEA (Local Electoral Area) from 22 September to October 5 is Carrick-on-Shannon at 6 with Ballinamore and Manorhamilton both less than 5.
All the above data is the latest information released this evening by the Department of Health.
