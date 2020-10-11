Concerns as two more deaths and large number of new Covid-19 cases announced this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,826 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 10th October the HPSC has been notified of 814 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 42,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

432 are men / 381 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

226 in Dublin, 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all remaining counties.



As of 2pm today 204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.

“22 out of 26 counties have 7 day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50%. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country.”