Ten new cases of Covid-19 in Leitrim announced this evening

Data released tonight by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows that the number of new cases in Leitrim has risen by 10.

Yesterday's data showed Leitrim at 131 (which was relevant as of Thursday, October 8) but this has now risen to 141 - the latest figures were announced tonight and are relevant as of midnight on Friday, October 9.

Similarly, comparing the data over the same time period in our neighbouring counties the numbers stands as follows:

Roscommon - 539 from 520 - 19 new cases;

Sligo - 269 from 260 - 9 new cases;

Cavan - 1,163 from 1,083 - 80 new cases;

Donegal - 1,388 from 1,332 - 56 new cases;

Longford - 405 from 397 - 8 new cases.