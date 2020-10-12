Social Welfare payments to be paid weekly from November

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) has received confirmation from the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys that the Department is set to announce the change this week.

The change, which is due to come into effect in late October / early November, will give all Social Welfare recipients the choice to collect any payment either weekly or every two weeks at their Post Office. Customers can clarify any changes to their collection details with their local Postmaster.

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said the Union raised the negative impact two-weekly payments were having on Post Offices, and on business in local communities, and asked the Minister to revert to weekly payments. “When the IPU met with Minister Humphreys we presented that transactions were down 25%, and that this is in turn was having a stagnating impact on surrounding local businesses. We also highlighted that a return to weekly payments would help many people with their personal budgeting.”

The IPU thanked the Minister and Department Officials for meeting and listening to its concerns – and also thanked the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Chambers Ireland who supported the move. Mr O’Hara said people have been acting responsibly in adhering to public health guidelines in Post Offices.

He added that while this move is positive, major overall difficulty faces the Post Office Network and the broader challenge for Government will be to respond to this.

Independent research carried out by RED C in February found that: 91% said their Post Office provided a valuable service to the local community, 86% support the Government providing financial support to keep their Post Office open and 86% want more State services available at their Post Office.

Post Offices are run by Postmasters who are independent providers of the network under contract to An Post. There are currently 899 Postmaster and 45 An Post operated Post Offices in the country.

