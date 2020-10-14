The Wednesday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland
Some bright and dry weather today but it will turn cold overnight.
Met Éireann is predicting a few showers in the east and northeast today, Wednesday, October 14 but a good deal of dry and bright weather overall. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate northeast breezes.
TONIGHT
Turning cold overnight with long clear spells and some fog patches forming as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with a touch of frost.
